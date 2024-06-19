Water supply in parts of Mumbai hit

Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Water supply in parts of Mumbai has been affected due to some fault at the Pise pumping station in the neighbouring Thane district, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to appeal to citizens to use water judiciously.

"13 out of 20 water pumps were shut due to some fault developed in machinery at around 2.50 pm. Since then, work has been undertaken to restart the pumps on a war footing," the BMC stated in a release.

While 10 pumps were restarted by 7 pm, efforts are on to restore the rest three pumps.

Notably, for the second time in less than six months, Mumbai's water supply has been disrupted due to issues at the Pise pumping station.

Previously, on February 26, a fire at the station caused 14 out of 20 pumps to cease operations, leading the civic body to enforce a 15 per cent water cut across Mumbai and its suburbs for several days.

This time the civic body has not announced a water cut in Mumbai but warned of low-pressure supply.

This incident has affected the water supply in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, as well as from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs, according to the BMC.

Additionally, Thane and Bhiwandi cities besides other non-urban areas will also experience reduced water pressure during this period. PTI KK NSK