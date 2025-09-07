Water supply restored in around 80% of affected areas of Jammu city

Jammu, Sept 6 (PTI) Water supply was restored to 80 per cent of consumers in Jammu city after heavy rainfall and flash floods over a fortnight ago disrupted it, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

He said since the water supply situation has seen significant improvement, the private water tankers have been permitted to resume independent operations.

Private water tanker services had earlier been placed under the regulatory control of Jal Shakti department, following directives issued by Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana in view of the severe water shortage in several parts of the district.

This temporary measure was aimed at ensuring equitable distribution, price regulation and uninterrupted access to safe drinking water for all residents during the crisis.

With the dedicated and coordinated efforts of the Jal Shakti department, district authorities and ground staff, normal water supply has now been restored in approximately 80 per cent of the affected areas.

"In the remaining localities, alternative arrangements like deployment of water tankers, bore-well supplies and temporary water stations are functioning efficiently to meet public demand," the spokesperson said.

He said the Jal Shakti minister has lauded the cooperation of private water suppliers in stabilising the situation during the critical phase.

As private operators resume their services, they are expected to operate in accordance with applicable guidelines, safety protocols and quality standards, he said.

The spokesperson said the government will continue to closely monitor the water supply scenario to ensure that there is no disruption or exploitation of services.