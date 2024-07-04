Water supply through tankers will not stop, assures Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, July 4 (PTI) Drinking water supply through tankers will continue in the villages hit by scarcity, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the legislative assembly here on Thursday.

He was responding to a point raised by NCP (SP) MLAs Jayant Patil and Rajesh Tope who said several parts of the state have received no rainfall at all, and water supply through tankers was going to stop after June 30.

Pawar assured that not a single village or hamlet will face water shortage till monsoon sets in.

Instructions will be given to the district administration to continue the water supply by tankers, he added.

As per officials, more than 3,000 villages, including several in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune divisions, are facing acute water scarcity. PTI MR KRK