Water supply to be affected in several parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Water supply in several parts of the national capital will be affected on Tuesday due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations, Delhi Jal Board said on Tuesday.

The affected areas will include Siraspur, Samaypur, different sectors of Rohini, Gorakh Park, Kabir Nagar, Shivaji Park, Welcome, Paschim Vihar, Shahdara, Seemapuri and several adjoining areas in north-west and north-east Delhi.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has advised residents to store sufficient water in advance as per their requirement in view of the disruption.

For emergencies, water supply will be available through tankers from control rooms at Shastri Park, Seelampur, Greater Kailash, Giri Nagar, Jal Sadan, Vasant Kunj, Chattarpur and R K Puram, the DJB said in an X post.

Residents can also contact the central control room at 1916 for better coordination, it said.