Water supply to be disrupted for 12 hrs in parts of Gurugram on Friday

Gurugram, Nov 21 (PTI) Water supply will be disrupted on Friday from 10 am to 10 pm in different areas of Gurugram due to repair work of the master pipeline at Kadipur Chowk, an official said.

Advertisment

Due to the repair work by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), there will be a shutdown for 12 hours from the Basai Water Treatment Plant and Sector 16 Boosting Station on Friday, he added.

According to an official statement issued by the GMDA, water supply will be affected in several areas of the city, including villages Basai, Kadipur, Sirhole, Chakarpur, Nathupur, Sikandarpur, Hans Enclave, Sectors 10A, 37, 34, 14, 16, 17, 18, and 15, and DLF Phase 1 to 4, among other places.

In addition, there will be no water supply in Cyber City and Udyog Vihar Phase-I, II, III, IV and V, South City-I, Sushant Lok-II and MG Road, Surya Vihar (Dundahera), the notification said.

Advertisment

The GMDA has advised citizens to store water and not waste it to avoid dry conditions. PTI COR RPA