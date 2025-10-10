Water supply to be hit in south, northeast Delhi as DJB's raw-water source contaminated

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Water supply will be affected in several parts of south and northeast Delhi due to the presence of floating algae and debris in the raw water supply, affecting the production of drinking water at the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant, officials said on Friday.

According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, the capacity of the plant has been reduced by 35 per cent.

"Usually, algae is generated in raw water when it is stagnant for a period. The algae further clogs the filters of the treatment plants. The Sonia Vihar WTP produces 140 million gallons of water per day. We have shifted the raw water source from the Ganga to the Yamuna as the upper Ganga canal is closed for annual maintenance," the official said.

The water from the Sonia Vihar WTP is supplied to areas in south Delhi, including Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli and South Extension, and to northeast Delhi's Babarpur, Karawal Nagar, Gokulpuri, Shashtri Park, Brahmpuri and Gandhi Nagar, among other places.

"At the Sonia Vihar WTP, the raw water from the Ganga has been stopped and after lifting water from the Yamuna for the last three days, it has been observed that there is a very high amount of debris and mud inflow, which is choking the raw water pumps and sumps," Shikha Rai, the BJP MLA from Greater Kailash, said.