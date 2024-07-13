Water supply to be restored on Sunday at Dwarka plant, another canal: DJB

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Restoration of water supply in carrier lined canal (CLC) and Dwarka plant is expected to commence smoothly from Sunday morning, said an official of the Delhi Jal Board.

The Dwarka Water Treatment Plant, previously affected by the CLC closure, will resume operations on Saturday evening.

The scheduled water supply in the command areas of the Dwarka plant is expected to commence smoothly from Sunday morning, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

Providing detailed information, the Delhi Jal Board in an official statement said that the carrier lined canal (CLC), a crucial water supply route from Haryana to Delhi, experienced a breach on July 11, which caused widespread disruption.

The breach, which occurred on the CLC's left bank for a length of about 15 meters near Hanuman Mandir in Bawana, Delhi, led to flooding in the area and halted water supply operations, impacting the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant, it said.

The Haryana Irrigation department, responsible for the maintenance of the canal, including the section within Delhi territory, was promptly notified of the incident along with local engineers.

The CLC typically supplies around 500 cusecs of water daily to Delhi. The breach necessitated the immediate closure of water release in the canal and the temporary suspension of operations at the Dwarka plant, which relies on water from the CLC, it said.

In a coordinated effort, the Haryana Irrigation department and engineers from the Delhi government mobilized manpower, machinery and technical support to the breach site.

The Delhi government alongside departments such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided assistance to local residents affected by the flooding.

The repair work at the breach site commenced early Thursday morning.

The repairs, which involved reinforcement and concreting, were completed by midnight on Friday.

After a necessary curing period of at least eight hours, the Haryana Irrigation department conducted a fitness test at the site. Following successful completion of the test, water was released from the Kakroi regulator, located 40 kilometers upstream from the Delhi border, at 11 am on Saturday. The water has since reached Delhi.

As a result, the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant, previously affected by the CLC closure, will resume operations this evening. Scheduled water supply in the command areas of the Dwarka plant is expected to commence smoothly from Sunday morning.

In parallel, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began the pending work of shifting a 200 mm air valve along the Dwarka raw water line on Saturday. This work is part of their Urban Extension Road-II (Package-1) project.

Pumps were deployed to empty the twin 1500 mm diameter water pipeline and the shifting of the air valves was completed by Saturday morning.

All related tasks were finished by the NHAI team, ensuring no further interruptions to the water supply, it added. PTI NSM AS AS