Water supply to Mumbai partially restored after Pise pumping station fire: BMC

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the city's water supply has been partially restored as 14 out of 20 pumps have been made operational at Pise pumping station, where a fire broke out.

Advertisment

A transformer caught fire at the pumping station in the neighbouring Thane district on Monday evening, impacting the water supply to some parts of the eastern suburbs and the supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs.

Following the fire, the civic body imposed a 30 to 100 per cent water cut in several parts of the island city and eastern suburbs.

The BMC, in a release, said efforts are being made to restore the water supply to the city.

Eight out of 20 pumps were started by 4 am, and the supply resumed at low pressure from the Golanji, Rawali, Fosberry, and Bhandarwada service reservoirs, and six more pumps were started by 11 am, it said.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD of water every day from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts. PTI KK ARU