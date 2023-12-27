Water supply to North Goa from Tillari dam resumes after 50-day shutdown for repairs

Panaji, Dec 27 (PTI) Water supply to North Goa from the Tillari irrigation project resumed after a gap of almost 50 days as its main gate, which was shut for regular repairs, was opened on Wednesday morning, a minister said.

Talking to PTI, Goa's Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar said the work of regular maintenance on Tillari irrigation project got over on December 26.

"The main gate of the project were opened at 5.40 am on Wednesday, after which the water started flowing into the canals. The water will reach Porvorim (near Panaji) by tomorrow (Thursday)," he said.

The project which takes care of the drinking water requirements of North Goa district was shut down for maintenance on November 8. After that, extra water was being pumped from Assanora plant to make up for the requirement of the water in North Goa district after the temporary closure of Tillari project, he added.

"Although attempts were made to ensure that the water supply is uninterrupted, scarcity was faced during certain period. Now, with the resumption of water supply from Tillari project, scarcity will be over," he said.

The Maharashtra government has repaired three km-long stretch of its canal, while Goa took up "lining of the canal" nine km-long stretch.

"After this, there will be no reason to take up the work of lining of the canal for the next 10 to 15 years," Shirodkar said.

He said that in order to avoid water scarcity in case of closure of the Tillari canal, the Goa government is working on a project by spending Rs 250 crore.

Shirodkar said that 350 MLD (million litres per day) water would be lifted from the river as a part of this project in which a pumping station would set up at Sal village in North Goa near Maharashtra border. PTI RPS NP