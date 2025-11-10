Water tank collapse floods houses, sweeps away vehicles in Kochi

Kochi, Nov 10 (PTI) Several houses were flooded and vehicles swept away after a portion of a feeder tank of the Kerala Water Authority collapsed at Thammanam here early on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred between 2 am and 2.30 am when part of the water tank at the KWA feeder pump house gave way.

According to KWA officials, the tank has two chambers with a total capacity of around 1.38 crore litres.

The wall of one chamber collapsed, and the gushing water first broke through the compound wall of the pump house before inundating about 10 nearby houses.

Around 30 per cent of the potable water supply is expected to be affected, officials said.

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said several vehicles parked in the area were swept away.

“Electronic gadgets and furniture on the ground floors of the houses were damaged. The water also entered a nearby health centre, destroying medicines and equipment,” he said.

Vinod said the tank was built more than 50 years ago.

“This feeder tank boosts water supply to Kochi city and the Tripunithura areas. The damaged chamber stored water meant for Kochi city,” he added.

Residents said they realised what had happened only after water began entering their homes.

Compound walls of several houses were also damaged in the flooding, a resident said.

Ernakulam District Collector Priyanka G said the structural failure led to the collapse of the tank.

After visiting the site, she told reporters that officials would carry out a detailed inspection and that a decision on compensation would be taken after assessing the losses.

“Adjustments will be made to ensure that 30 per cent of the potable water supply is provided to Kochi Corporation. Our disaster management officials will assess the damage and decide on compensation,” she said.

State Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine visited the site and later held a meeting with KWA officials.

He directed them to carry out repair work on an emergency basis and asked the district administration to submit a report on compensation, following which further decisions would be taken.

Thrikakkara MLA Uma Thomas, who also visited the area, urged the KWA to provide immediate compensation to residents who suffered property loss.

KWA officials said alternative arrangements, including increased water pumping from the Aluva pumping station, would be made to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to Kochi and nearby areas. PTI TBA SSK