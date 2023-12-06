Water tank of building caves in due to excavation in adjoining plot

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) A ground-level water tank of a building caved in in suburban Kurla on Wednesday due to the excavation work on the adjoining plot, officials said.

The incident took place at building no 73, Meghdoot Building on S G Barve Marg in Nehru Nagar area around 4.45 pm.

The water tank having storage capacity of 50,000 litres caved as excavation was going on for the plinth of the under-construction building next door, they said.

The residents evacuated the building themselves by way of precaution.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said, adding that personnel of the fire brigade, police and civic staff rushed to the spot after getting information. PTI KK KRK