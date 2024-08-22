Water tariff hike in Bengaluru is inevitable, hints Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday indicated that a hike in the water tariff in the city is inevitable, as he highlighted the financial strains faced by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru development, said the loss-making BWSSB has not been able to take up new projects, and even has no funds to pay power bills and salaries to its employees.

"There is a proposal (to hike) water prices for eight to nine years. We have to expand (supplies), save and increase the level of underground water. Population is increasing," he said.

"(BWSSB) is running at a loss. There is no money to pay power bills, there is no money to give salary. How to do things? There is no other option. We will look into it. We cannot hike tariffs for everyone, we may have to do it for some sections....no decision yet (on how much to hike). I will discuss in the Cabinet and with the citizens and do it," he added.

Shivakumar, in June too, had indicated that a possible hike in the monthly water charges in the city was on the anvil.

Opposition BJP hit out at the Congress government on the proposed water tariff hike.

"Water is a basic necessity, not a luxury! Yet, our DCM and Bengaluru City Development Minister D K Shivakumar is planning to turn it into a costly commodity with his proposed hike in water tariff. This potential financial burden on the common man is a result of the Congress' ongoing fiscal mismanagement. If governance continues to fail, it's the people who will pay the price," state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra posted on 'X'. PTI KSU KH