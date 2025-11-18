Water theft from Bhatsa river pipeline causing scarcity in Thane, claims NCP (SP) leader

Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) An NCP (SP) leader on Tuesday alleged that 60 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) of water has been stolen from the Bhatsa river pipeline for the past nine years in connivance with civic officials, leading to severe water shortages in Thane city.

The TMC spokesperson was not available for comment.

"This water theft is happening between Pise and Temghar, and despite correspondence in this regard, the officials are not taking action as they are getting a large amount of money. A case should be filed against the concerned officials and water thieves within the next week", Thane district NCP (SP) president Manoj Pradhan alleged in a press conference.

He alleged illegal taps have been fixed onto air valves near Sonale, Bapgaon, and Devrung villages. PTI COR NSK