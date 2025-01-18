Waterbird census in Assam’s Pobitora indicates increase in number of avian guests: Official

Morigaon (Assam), Jan 18 (PTI) A waterbird census was conducted at Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, with initial estimates indicating an increase in the number of avian visitors, an official said.

Pranjal Baruah, the regional forest officer of the sanctuary, said the survey was carried out by the forest department in collaboration with NGOs, experts and local people.

"The sanctuary was divided into 10 zones and a total of 12 teams completed the bird count. Compared to the last count of around 8,000 birds from 56 species in 2023-2024, this year’s count has identified around 10,000 birds," Baruah said.

"This initial estimate indicates an increase in bird population and several new species have been spotted. The final special count and individual count will be announced after the compilation of the complete data," he said.

In all, 12 enumeration teams comprising 22 experts, including ornithologist Anuwaruddin Choudhary and forest department officials, participated in the survey covering nine ‘beels’ (water bodies) of the sanctuary. PTI COR SSG SSG MNB