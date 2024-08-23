National

Waterlogging affects traffic in Delhi

People commute through a flooded road after heavy downpour, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

New Delhi: Rains in parts of Delhi on Friday waterlogged streets, affecting traffic movement.

Police said so far, they have received 15 complaints of traffic issues and 12 of waterlogging.

Sharing updates on X, the Delhi Police said traffic was affected on GTK Road due to waterlogging near GTK Depot. Traffic is being diverted towards the Wazirabad side. "Commuters can take road number 51 to reach NPL side," it said.

Traffic was affected on RTR on the carriageway from Moti Bagh Chowk towards Sector-8 RK Puram due to water logging near Moti Bagh Chowk, police said.

It said similarly, traffic was also affected on Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and GGR due to heavy waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan flyover.

Traffic was affected on Ring Road on both carriageways from Safdarjang towards Dhaula Kuan due to heavy waterlogging near Satya Niketan bus stand, the Delhi Police said.

Police have urged commuters to avoid these roads.

