Waterlogging and traffic jams in Gurugram after heavy rains

Gurugram, May 2 (PTI) Rain and thunderstorm on Friday morning in Gurugram led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many parts of the city.

Office-goers and other commuters were stuck in waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the city.

Barring a few areas, the majority of the city was water logged.

The worst hit areas included a service lane near Narsinghpur on Delhi-Gurugram expressway, Basai road, sector 10, Jharsa Chowk, Sector 4, Sector 7, Sector 9, Sector 10, Sector 48 and Sector 57, Hanuman Chowk, Dhankot, Fazilpur Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Baghtawar Chowk, Jocobpura, Sadar Bazar, Mahavir Chowk and Dundahera etc.

Police were engaged in clearing traffic congestions and civic authorities were busy dealing with waterlogging and clogged drains.

Traffic crawled also on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway while congestion was also seen in Hero Honda chowk, Rajiv chowk and IFFCO chowk.