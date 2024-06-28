Waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi due to malfunctioning PWD pumps: NDMC slams AAP govt

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The NDMC on Friday alleged that the waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi amid heavy rains was exacerbated due to dysfunctional PWD pumps and lashed out at the AAP dispensation over the issue.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who is also the NDMC's chairman, visited the civic body's command and control centre to take stock of the situation.

He conducted site inspections of areas severely affected by the heavy rainfall. His visit spanned Satya Marg, Chanakyapuri, Sarojini Nagar, Lodhi Colony, Golf Links, Khan Market, Janpath, Minto Road, and Bharti Nagar, where waterlogging issues have disrupted normal life.

"I motivated our staff and assessed the on-ground situation. I deeply regret the inconvenience caused to the residents of Delhi due to today's heavier-than-expected rainfall and the resulting waterlogging," the chief secretary said.

According to NDMC Vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay, waterlogging was exacerbated at Minto Road due to the malfunctioning of pumps managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi Government.

Similarly, in Lodhi Colony and Golf Links, the Kushak Nala pumps, also managed by the PWD, malfunctioned, leading to significant water accumulation, he claimed.

The situation was worse in areas where the boundaries of the NDMC and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) intersected, exacerbated by non-functional pumps of the PWD, causing backflow and water inflow from surrounding regions like Paharganj into the NDMC area, he charged.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government on the allegation.

The national capital received 228 mm of precipitation in the last 24 hours, according to the weather department.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) command and control room received 90 calls of waterlogging and 15 calls pertaining to falling of trees, officials said.

The complaints were received from several areas, including Sarojini Nagar underpass, Laxmibai Nagar, Tughlak Road, Golf Links, Bharti Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Mandir Marg, Connaught Place E Block and Gole Market, they said.

Majority of the complaints were resolved within half an hour while it took two to three hours to resolve waterlogging at Sarojini Nagar underpass, according to NDMC officials.

Upadhyay claimed the Delhi government lacked timely action and preparedness, and alleged their preparations were inadequate for the monsoon.

He noted that, according to the Delhi government's own figures, out of 713 drains, only about 200 were cleaned prior to the waterlogging crisis and this led to backflow into the NDMC areas.

"This is the first government that fails to govern effectively. Instead of addressing the problem, they are only engaged in blame games. If the Delhi government had cleaned all their drains on time, NDMC would not have faced such severe backflow issues," he said.

The NDMC vice-chairman announced the formation of a high-level committee to review the recent waterlogging events and develop strategies to mitigate similar situations during the monsoon. This committee will ensure that such disruptions do not recur.

He also visited the NDMC tunnel and various subways to oversee the work to clear inundation and the implementation of alternative pumping solutions.

He outlined the NDMC's preparations for the monsoon, including an overview of the drainage system, which spans from the ridge on the west to the Yamuna River on the east and the Ring Road on the south.

Major drainage channels in the city include Kushak Nallah and Sunehri Pul Nallah, which flow into Barapulla Nallah before reaching the Yamuna river. Areas north of the India Gate-Connaught Place line drain directly into the Yamuna through systems.

Six control rooms set up to mitigate waterlogging are located at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg, and Connaught Place, Upadhyay said.

The NDMC has deployed 99 fixed pumps and 62 temporary pumps for the rainy season, he said.

Drainage maintenance includes the continuous cleaning of 8,704 bellmouths, 7,177 gully traps, 11,867 manholes, and 471 km of storm water drains, he added.

The agency has exceeded its target, achieving 2,000 cubic metres of clearance. All hotspots are being monitored via CCTV at the Integrated Command Control Centre at Palika Kendra, NDMC office, he said. PTI SLB RPA