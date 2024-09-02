Waterlogging in parts of Delhi after rainfall, Delhi Police cautions against traffic snarls

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police asked commuters to plan their peak-hour travel carefully after traffic snarls in several places due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees following rainfall on Monday.

The national capital's residents woke up to a pleasant morning after rainfall in several areas of the city. The weather department said trace rain -- between 0.01 and 0.04 mm -- was recorded in Delhi.

In a post on X, the police said traffic was affected on both carriageways of National Highway 48 from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur and vice-versa due to waterlogging.

In another post, they said traffic was affected on Press Enclave Road on the carriageway from Saket court towards Malviya Nagar due to waterlogging near the Hauz Rani red light.

Traffic was also hit on Ring Road on the carriageway from DND towards the Moolchand underpass due to waterlogging; on both carriageways from Road No 13 towards Okhla Estate Road; both carriageways of the Outer Ring Road; Safdarjang towards Dhaula Kuan; and Badarpur towards Mehrauli, among others.

Traffic was affected at the Birla Vidya Niketan Marg in Saket due to a tree being uprooted near Amity School.

The public works department said it received 30 complaints regarding waterlogging and 15 about trees being uprooted.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received 11 complaints of waterlogging and five about tree felling.

Amit Singh, a resident of south Delhi, said vehicles were crawling near Safdarjung and from Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur.

"One can see waterlogging at several areas of south Delhi, leading to such traffic chaos during peak hours," he said.

A commuter travelling from Gurugram to central Delhi said there was a massive traffic jam at Mahipalpur on the carriageway towards Dhaula Kuan.

Several commuters also posted on X, complaining about the traffic and waterlogging in Khanpur, Moti Bagh and Chhattarpur, among others. PTI NIT SJJ NIT SZM