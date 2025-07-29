Waterlogging situation improved under BJP govt in Delhi compared to previous years: Sachdeva

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The regime change in the national capital was visible on Tuesday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministers took to the streets after heavy rain, and helped clear waterlogged points, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

Timely cleaning of major drains and sewers on key roads by the Delhi government has resulted in a significant improvement as far as the waterlogging problem is concerned, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said in a statement.

"Unlike in 2024 and earlier years, when even a light rain would flood the roads for days, today, despite heavy rainfall, waterlogging was cleared shortly after the rain stopped," he said.

The people of the city felt the change in the government as the chief minister, along with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairman, BJP MLAs and councillors, took to the streets after three hours of rain that started in the morning, Sachdeva said.

Severe traffic snarls and widespread waterlogging disrupted movement across Delhi after heavy rains lashed the city, forcing commuters to wade through deluged roads and streets.

Visuals from various parts of the national capital showed long queues of vehicles at gridlocked intersections. In many areas, the water rose to the knee level, partially submerging the vehicles on the roads.

According to the Public Works Department (PWD), around 90 calls regarding waterlogging were received at its flood control room on Tuesday morning.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma asserted that there was no waterlogging at hotspots like the Minto Bridge and Moolchand underpasses and Pul Prahladpur.

The city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded 63.5 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. Other stations reported varying rainfall data -- Ridge 129.4 mm, Ayanagar 23 mm, Lodhi Road 64.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 44.4 mm and Pusa 37.5 mm, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre. PTI VIT RC