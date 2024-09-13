Waterlogging, traffic jams in Gurugram after downpour

Gurugram, Sep 13 (PTI) Heavy rainfall on Friday caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Gurugram, including Hero Honda chowk, Rajiv chowk and IFFCO chowk, on Friday.

Traffic crawled on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for about three kilometres on both the main lane and service lane going to Delhi.

Waterlogging in parts of old Gurugram, including Sadar Bazar, Gurdwara Road and Old Delhi Road, led to traffic jams till late evening.

A senior traffic police officer said vehicular movement was choked near the Sirhaul border, Rajiv Chowk, Narsinghpur and some other locations in the evening only from the lane towards Delhi. They are trying to manage the traffic, he added.

According to the district administration, Gurugram received 46 mm of rainfall by 5.30 pm, with the Wazirabad area recording over 56 mm.

Key areas such as the IFFCO Chowk, Railway roads, sector 5, Basai road were heavily impacted by the downpour.

Vehicles navigated through waterlogged roads and commuters were seen wading through flooded streets. The heavy rain also led to the closure of subways for non-motorized transport (NMT) and pedestrians, forcing residents to stay indoors and reschedule their weekend plans.

The residents took to social media platforms to inform about the waterlogging issue.

"...The claims that Gurugram's infrastructure is top notch is absolutely not true. Bengaluru experiences this kind of rain for like 5-6 months. So comparing the drainage in NCR with Bengaluru is not fair,” an X user said in a post. PTI COR NB NB