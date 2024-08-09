Waterlogging, traffic snarls after rain lashes parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Commuters contended with traffic snarls and waterlogged roads on Friday after rain swept parts of Delhi in the evening.

The Met office issued an 'orange' warning to "be prepared" after earlier putting the city in the 'green' zone for no warning or alert.

Palam recorded 41.9 mm of rainfall in three hours, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The observatory at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 2.8 mm rainfall. Najafgarh recorded 6.5 mm rain, Aya Nagar 5.8 mm, Delhi University 3.5 mm and Pusa 4.5 mm between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, according to the data.

Visuals from different areas of the city showed commuters wading through waterlogged roads.

The Delhi Police said in a post on X that waterlogging at Anand Parvat had impacted traffic on New Rohtak Road in both directions.

The police also attached a video of the road waterlogged on one side.

Traffic from Liberty Cinema towards Punjabi Bagh was diverted temporarily from the Kamal t-point to Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and then via Swami Narayan Marg, Inderlok and Ashok Vihar.

Additionally, traffic from Punjabi Bagh to Paharganj or central Delhi was diverted to Moti Nagar and Patel Road.

Waterlogging at Dhansa stand and Bahadurgarh stand affected traffic on Najafgarh Phirni Road.

The public works department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recorded multiple calls about waterlogging and trees being uprooted.

The department received 17 complaints about waterlogging and 28 about uprooted trees.

The complaints about uprooted trees were from Karkardooma Metro Station Road, Dichaon Kalan, Rohini Sector-7, Tilak Nagar, Kishanganj, east of Loni Road, and other areas, officials said.

The MCD received 14 calls about waterlogging at its central control room from 6 am to 2 pm, along with one regarding uprooted trees. From 2 pm to 6 pm, it received three calls for waterlogging and four regarding trees being uprooted.

The national capital will be on a 'yellow' alert during the next two days, according to the IMD's seven-day forecast.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch above normal, the IMD said.

At 5:30 pm, the humidity level was at 100 per cent.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain for Saturday.