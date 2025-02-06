Watershed Yatra launched in Nagaland

Kohima, Feb 6 (PTI) Watershed Yatra was launched in Nagaland to promote sustainable land and water resource management.

The yatra launched on Wednesday aims to promote scientific watershed management, improve water security, boost agricultural productivity, and create employment opportunities in rural areas, contributing to the overall development of Nagaland.

It is a mass outreach campaign to create awareness about watershed development activities carried out under Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY 2.0) project.

MLA and Advisor for Land Resources, G Ikuto Zhimomi speaking at the launch of Watershed Yatra commended the initiative, highlighting the importance of joint efforts in tackling environmental challenges.

He emphasised the government's commitment to supporting community-based watershed management projects and the empowerment of rural communities.

"This mass outreach programme will ensure the sustainable use of land and water resources for future generations," he said.

Director of Land Resources, Albert Ngullie delivering the keynote address, emphasised the relevance of the Watershed Yatra to Nagaland's distinct ecological landscape.

He called on every citizen to raise awareness both individually and within their communities for the sustainable management of natural resources.

The Watershed Yatra will include a series of initiatives, such as the construction of percolation tanks and check dams, as well as the Watershed Mahotsav, aimed at raising awareness and encouraging community involvement in watershed development.

The Watershed Ki Panchayat will further engage communities in developing and implementing watershed policies.