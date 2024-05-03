Wave of change prevailing across country, days of Modi govt numbered: Sachin Pilot

Jirapur/ Biora (MP), May 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said a wave of change was prevalent across the nation and the days of the Narendra Modi government were numbered.

Addressing polls rallies in Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, he said the Union government was resorting to vendetta politics against the opposition.

"The days of the BJP are numbered as a wave of change is prevailing across the country from Kerala to Udhampur. Earlier, the BJP was speaking of crossing 400 seats but now has gone silent since it knows it is on a sticky wicket," said Pilot, who was here to campaign for veteran Congressman Digvijaya Singh.

The Union government did not fulfil its promises in the past 10 years and had failed to address issues like price rise, unemployment, farm distress, black money and corruption, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.

"They are pursuing vendetta politics. Two chief ministers are in jail (referring to Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren) and the Congress' bank accounts have been frozen. They have created an atmosphere of fear in the country. To quell the voice of the people, 147 MPs were suspended in a day and thereafter bills were passed (in Parliament)," he claimed.

He said the Modi government promised to double the income of farmers and drive out infiltrators but apart from giving advertisements, nothing concrete had been done on the ground, he claimed.

The previous UPA government brought Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act to generate massive employment in rural areas, Right to Information (RTI) and Right to Education (RTE) for all round progress of the country, while now the Congress has promised Rs 1 lakh to poor women annually, he said.

"A frightened BJP is spreading lies that the Congress, if it is voted to power, would snatch away people's mangalsutra, buffaloes and give it to others," Pilot added.

Digvijaya Singh is up against two-time sitting MP Rodmal Nagar of the BJP in Rajgarh. PTI COR LAL BNM