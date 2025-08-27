Wave of devotion sweeps Nashik as Ganesh festival begins

Nashik, Aug 27 (PTI) The popular Ganeshotsav began with religious fervour and enthusiasm in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday as Lord Ganesh idols of different sizes were brought to public pandals and homes by devotees.

Rural and urban areas of the North Maharashtra district reverberated to the beating of drums, cymbals and dancing as the elephant-headed God arrived for his 10-day annual sojourn on the Earth.

The air was filled with slogans praising the Lord -'Ganpati Bappa Moraya' and 'Mangalmurti Moraya'.

The exuberance to welcome the state's most popular deity, who symbolises wisdom and prosperity, was witnessed among people from early morning itself.

Markets and shops were overcrowded with people who were busy purchasing Ganesh idols, puja material, decorative goods and sweets.

Devotees crowded Main Road, MG Road, Raviwar Karanja areas in the city to purchase Ganesh idols, puja material and accessories necessary for decoration.

Same scenario was seen in various areas such as Nashik Road, Satpur, Panchavati, Indiranagar of the city and other parts of the district.

Many areas witnessed traffic jams also.

Many mandals (groups that celebrate the festival in public places) installed Lord Ganesh idols in pandals ( temporary sheds).

Police have made elaborate arrangements to keep strict vigil during the festival to avoid any untoward incident.

On the arrival of Lord Ganesh in homes, various rituals were performed. The Lord was offered 'modak', his favourite food, and other sweets. PTI COR RSY