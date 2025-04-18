WAVES: Over one lakh registrations for Create in India Challenge Season-1

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) India's maiden World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled for next month in Mumbai, has attracted over one lakh registrations for 32 different challenges set for content creators from across the globe.

The Create in India Challenge (CIC) Season-1 has received entries from over 60 countries and the grand finale will be held during the first WAVES Summit from May 1 to 4 at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre, said an official statement.

"From this exceptional pool of talent, 750 finalists will be given the opportunity to showcase their creative skills and outcomes at Creatosphere – a specially curated platform featuring innovation across animation, comics, AI, XR, gaming, music and more, as part of WAVES 2025," the statement said.

The winners of these challenges will be conferred the prestigious 'WAVES Creator Awards' in a grand red carpet ceremony on May 2.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Friday reviewed the preparations for the Summit at the Jio Convention Centre.

The Creatosphere at WAVES will have 43 international finalists showcasing their talents from across 20 countries, including Argentina, Germany, the United States, Greece, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Canada.

In India, the challenges saw enthusiastic participation from across all 28 states and eight Union Territories, underscoring the truly national footprint of the initiative.

With the youngest finalist just 12 years old and the oldest at 66, the initiative showcases a truly inclusive creative platform that transcends age, the statement said.

From making education accessible through the Innovate 2 Educate Challenge to reviving India's textile legacy with 'Make the World Wear Khadi', the challenges span tradition and technology, it said. PTI SKU AS AS