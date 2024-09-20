WAVES Summit to be held in February: I&B Secretary Jaju

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) India is gearing up to host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in February next year to bolster its media and entertainment industry and extend its global influence.

Speaking at a roadshow at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) in Hyderabad on Friday, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju said WAVES aims to be a premier forum, fostering dialogue, trade collaboration and innovation within the evolving media and entertainment industry landscape.

The Summit, which will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders and innovators, will be held from February 5 to 9 at Bharat Mandapam here.

The Summit was earlier supposed to be held alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November.

Jaju also met the film associations and the industry leaders of the AVGC sector and promised strict implementation of punitive measures against piracy.

He also assured the government's support to the gaming industry stakeholders. PTI SKU AS AS