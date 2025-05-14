Waving tricolour, chanting patriotic slogans, 10,000 people take part in ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Raipur

Raipur, May 14 (PTI) Nearly 10,000 people took part in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Wednesday to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and honour the courage and valour of the armed forces.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who also took part in the procession, said today’s India can give a befitting reply to any misadventure against it.

The yatra was taken from Marine Drive to Nagar Ghadi Chowk, with people waving Indian flags and chanting patriotic slogans.

Around 10,000 people from different sections of society, including retired army personnel and social workers, participated in the Tiranga Yatra and gave the message of unity and patriotism, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian armed forces completely destroyed nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan by conducting Operation Sindoor.

“We salute the indomitable courage and valour of our army. Today’s India is a new India that is capable of giving a befitting reply to any misadventure.

“Due to the skilful diplomacy of our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s global standing has improved, while Pakistan has been exposed for harbouring terrorism,” he said.

Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 27 people, has been paused, not stopped, he said.

“We have full faith in our Army and leadership. The country is safe in their hands, he said.

Whenever it comes to national security, we are all united. We are with the country, our PM and our Army, he said.

The 11-day long nationwide ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was launched after top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is also the party’s national president, had deliberations on the issue on Sunday. PTI TKP NR