Wax figure of yoga guru Ramdev unveiled in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A life-size wax figure of yoga guru Ramdev was unveiled in Delhi on Tuesday by Madame Tussauds New York.

The event took place in the presence of Ramdev, who also performed some 'asanas' on the occasion.

The wax sculpture will be "available for fans to meet and interact with, at Madame Tussauds New York", Merlin Entertainments said in a statement.

"The unveiling of his wax figure serves as both a gift to his audience and a tribute to the yogi who continues to inspire millions, reflecting the unwavering faith of his followers in the present and projecting into the future," it said.

Madame Tussauds New York, spokesperson Tiago Mogodouro said Ramdev's figure represents a "harmonious blend of spiritual wisdom and health, mirroring the admiration and respect he commands worldwide" "We take immense pride in honouring his contribution to yoga and wellness, anticipating that his presence will inspire our visitors to embrace the journey of self-improvement and holistic wellbeing," he was quoted as saying in the statement. PTI KND NB NB