Wayanad becomes Kerala’s first district to issue health cards for sickle-cell patients: Minister

Wayanad (Kerala), Mar 22 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday announced that Wayanad has become the first district in the state to distribute health cards to sickle-cell patients.

She stated that the initiative aims to ensure quick access to free treatment, pensions, and other benefits for patients.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of the sickle-cell unit in the newly constructed multipurpose building of Mananthavady Government Medical College Hospital.

She added that health cards would be made available to sickle-cell patients through their respective medical offices.

Sickle-cell anaemia is a blood disorder in which red blood cells take on a sickle, crescent, or C-shaped form, reducing their ability to carry oxygen and causing blockages in blood vessels.

The minister further announced that a special unit with air-conditioned facilities will be set up for patients experiencing physical discomfort.

The 10-bed unit will include high-performance liquid chromatography test labs, along with physiotherapy, examination, and administrative rooms. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH