Wayanad BJP candidate Navya Haridas declares assets worth Rs 45 lakhs

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 24 (PTI) BJP candidate for the November 13 Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad, Navya Haridas has declared assets worth over Rs 45 lakhs in the election affidavit filed on Thursday.
Haridas said she has movable assets worth over Rs 40.13 lakh, which include deposits of varying amounts in four bank accounts, investments in bonds or shares, a Maruti Suzuki Celerio car worth Rs 8 lakh and over 400 grams (gross) of gold worth Rs 25 lakh.
Her liabilities stand at Rs 13.5 lakh as loans. She has Rs 5,000 cash in her hand, her affidavit said.
According to her declaration, she has not filed her Income tax return for the last five financial years.
In the affidavit, the BJP leader also declared that her husband, Shobin Shyam, has movable assets worth over Rs 64.95 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 40 lakh.
Shobin, a Mechanical Engineer, also has not filed Income tax return as he is working abroad.
Haridas' immovable assets comprise 1.70 acres of agricultural land purchased in 2014 in the Chakkittapara village of Kozhikode district which is now worth Rs 5 lakh.
She is a BTech graduate in Electronics and Communication from KMCT Engineering College, Kozhikode under Calicut University.
There are no criminal cases against her, she said in the affidavit.