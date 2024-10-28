Wayanad by-poll: Priyanka accuses Centre of 'undermining' constitutional values

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) Kicking off her second phase of campaigning, Congress candidate for the Wayanad by-election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the values of the Constitution are constantly being subverted under its rule.

Advertisment

Addressing a corner meeting organised in Meenangadi in this hill district, the AICC general secretary referred to the violence in Manipur and alleged that "planned" attacks are taking place against minorities in the country.

"You know the BJP government at the Centre is spreading fear, anger and distress among the community. You have seen the attack on minorities. You have seen the attacks in Manipur. You have seen again and again anger, spread of hatred and fear concerted in a planned fashion," she alleged.

Priyanka also alleged that policy after policy is made to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friends rather than the common people.

Advertisment

"There is no compassion towards the farmers who are toiling day and night. There is no understanding of tribal people, their lands are taken away for rich people," she added.

Referring to her brother Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat, Priyanka said she knew what a heavy heart he had on leaving Wayanad.

"I know you came here because of the love towards my brother also. He has a deep relation with all of you, that you are his family." "Today we are fighting a very big battle and he is leading that battle. And all of us are fighting for the values on which the country was built. We are fighting for the values of our Constitution. Today we are fighting for our democracy. Today we are fighting for equality, and each one of you is an important soldier in this fight," she said.

Advertisment

Priyanka further said she would work as hard as she possibly could if she were elected as a Member of Parliament.

"I will stand by side with you. I will fight for you. I will raise your issues in Parliament. I will fight for your issues to be resolved." The meeting at Meenangadi was followed by a brief 150 metre long roadshow.

Priyanka then proceeded to the next meeting at Panamaram in Mananthavady Assembly constituency.

Advertisment

In her speech at Panamaram, she accused the union government of not releasing the funds for the landslide victims in Chooralmala and Mudakkai areas of the district, and claimed it was due to political reasons.

"It's a great shame that the central government is not releasing funds for the disaster affected. But look at a pattern. Before the Wayanad disaster, similar kinds of landslides and huge losses of livelihood occurred in Himachal Pradesh.

"Neither the Modi government declared it a national disaster nor released funds. Why? purely political reasons. The same thing happened here. Then what's the point of Modiji coming here and meeting all disaster victims if he cannot release the funds for the victims so far? she asked.

Advertisment

"You need a robust mechanism for the compensation. It's your right that you should be compensated," Priyanka added.

She concluded her first day of campaigning with another corner meeting in Pozhuthana in Kalpetta by evening.

On Tuesday, Priyanka will continue her campaign trail, commencing with addressing a meeting at 9.30 am in Thiruvambadi, followed by a gathering in Engapuzha.

Advertisment

This is her second visit to the constituency after submitting her nomination on 22 October, followed by a roadshow in Kalpetta town, which was attended by her brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the grand old party's state leaders.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer accepted the nomination of the Congress leader after completing the scrutiny on Monday.

She had submitted four sets of nomination papers.

Advertisment

The BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of the "non-disclosure of essential information" regarding her and her husband Robert Vadra's assets in her affidavit to contest the by-election.

Congress leaders, including CWC member Ramesh Chennithala, gave her a warm reception at the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science grounds upon her arrival by helicopter at 11.50 am.

The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. The by-election will be held on November 13.

Priyanka is contesting against the LDF's veteran leader Sathyan Mokeri, a former MLA, and the BJP's Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor of the Kozhikode Corporation. PTI ARM TGB ROH