Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka accuses BJP-led Centre of undermining Constitutional values

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) Kicking off her second phase of campaigning, Congress candidate for the Wayanad by-election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the values of the Constitution are constantly being subverted under its rule.

Addressing a corner meeting organised in Meenangadi in this hill district, the AICC general secretary referred to the violence in Manipur and alleged that "planned" attacks are taking place against minorities in the country.

"You know the BJP government at the Centre is spreading fear, anger and distress among the community. You have seen the attack on minorities. You have seen the attacks in Manipur. You have seen again and again anger, spread of hatred and fear concerted in a planned fashion," she alleged.

Priyanka also alleged that policy after policy is made to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friends rather than the common people.

"There is no compassion towards the farmers who are toiling day and night. There is no understanding of tribal people, their lands are taken away for rich people," she added.

Referring to her brother Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat, Priyanka said she knew what a heavy heart he had on leaving Wayanad.

"I know you came here because of the love towards my brother also. He has a deep relation with all of you, that you are his family." "Today we are fighting a very big battle and he is leading that battle. And all of us are fighting for the values on which the country was built. We are fighting for the values of our Constitution. Today we are fighting for our democracy. Today we are fighting for equality and each one of you are important soldiers in this fight," she said.

Priyanka further said she would work as hard as she possibly could if she were elected as a Member of Parliament.

"I will stand by side with you. I will fight for you. I will raise your issues in Parliament. I will fight for your issues to be resolved." The meeting at Meenangadi were followed by a brief 150-metres long roadshow.

Priyanka then proceeded to the next meeting at Panamaram in Mananthavady Assembly constituency at 2.30 pm. She will conclude her day with another public meeting in Pozhuthana in Kalpetta at 4.30 pm.

This is her second visit to the constituency after submitting her nomination on 22 October, followed by a roadshow in Kalpetta town, which was attended by her brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the grand old party's state leaders.

"The people of Wayanad have stood with truth, justice and democracy in the past and have worked to strengthen the spirit of the Constitution. The people of Wayanad will continue to strengthen the Constitution and democracy and write a new chapter of development and progress. The zeal and enthusiasm of the people is worth seeing. Today I will interact with the people of Wayanad," Priyanka posted on her 'X' account earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer accepted the nomination of the Congress leader after completing the scrutiny on Monday. She had submitted four sets of nomination papers.

The BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of the "non-disclosure of essential information" regarding her and her husband Robert Vadra's assets in her affidavit to contest the by-election.

Congress leaders, including CWC member Ramesh Chennithala, gave her a warm reception at the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science grounds upon her arrival by helicopter at 11.50 am.

Amid tight security, she took the time to greet party workers and students before heading to Meenangadi in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency by road for her first meeting.

The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. The by-election will be held on November 13.

Priyanka is contesting against the LDF’s veteran leader Sathyan Mokeri, a former MLA, and the BJP’s Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor of the Kozhikode Corporation. PTI ARM TGB KH