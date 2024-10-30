Wayanad bypoll: Rs 16 lakh cash, drugs seized in raid

Malappuram (Kerala), Oct 30 (PTI) Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 16 lakhs and banned narcotics worth Rs 1.16 lakh were seized by the police from this district during raids carried out ahead of the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha polls.

Three assembly segments- Eranad, Vandoor and Nilambur-in Malappuram fall under Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, CPI's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas seek their electoral luck in the November 13 polls.

An official statement said that the money and the drugs were seized during a raid carried out by the police.

Various agencies and squads have intensified their inspection in the segments in the district to ensure a transparent election, it said.

Nine flying squads, three anti-defacement squads and 27 static surveillance teams are carrying out thorough monitoring and inspection in the area.

Besides taking initiatives to curb the influence of money, liquor, drugs and other valuable gifts among voters, these squads are also ensuring that model code of conduct is being followed strictly there, it said.

Malappuram collector R Vinod, who is also the district election officer, said all arrangements are being made for the November 13 bypolls and the counting on November 23. PTI LGK ROH