Wayanad District Congress Committee general secy P M Sudhakaran quits, joins BJP

Wayanad (Kerala): The Congress party in Wayanad faced a setback on Saturday as its District Congress Committee general secretary resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

Addressing the media after joining the saffron party, P M Sudhakaran said present MP and Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi, was inaccessible to even the district leaders of the party.

"If he is inaccessible to me, imagine the situation of a common man. He was given five years. If we give another term, it will destroy the development prospects of Wayanad," Sudhakaran said.

He also challenged Gandhi to announce that he would not contest Amethi.

Two other "prominent personalities" too joined the BJP today, the saffron party said in a release.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front has fielded senior CPI leader Annie Raja from the Wayanad constituency. The BJP has given the ticket to its state chief K Surendran in the high-range constituency.

Recently, the UDF convenor of Kottayam District, Sji Manjakadambil, left the Front and joined the NDA after forming a new political party.

Kerala will vote on April 26 in the Lok Sabha elections.