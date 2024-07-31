Wayanad landslide: Bengal Guv Bose reaches Calicut, to visit hospitals, facilitate rescue ops

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Kerala's Calicut on Tuesday night to take stock of the relief work underway in Wayanad, where a series of landslides left at least 123 people dead and 128 injured, the Raj Bhavan said here.

In a post on "X", it also said that Bose has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the rescue operations.

"Governor Bose has reached Calicut Airport on his way to the landslide hit Meppadi in the Wayanad Hills. He is in touch with the central and state agencies engaged in relief operations," it said.

The 73-year-old Bose, who is from Kerala, will be visiting hospitals and relief camps and also facilitate rescue and relief operations.

"He is in close touch with the Chief Minister of Kerala," the Raj Bhavan added.

Extreme heavy rainfall triggered a series of landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad district early on Tuesday. In addition to the casualties reported, many are still feared trapped under the debris.

"The Governor asserts that India will stand together and face the calamity with determination and confidence. The whole nation stands in solidarity with the victims," the post read.