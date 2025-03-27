Wayanad landslide: Kerala CM lays foundation stone for model township for victims

Wayanad (Kerala), Mar 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the model township for rehabilitating those who lost their homes in the landslide which hit the Chooralmala-Mundakkai areas of this hill district last year.

The township will be built on government-acquired land in Elston Estate at Kalpetta here.

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at the event.

The township shall comprise of 1,000 square feet of single-storeyed houses on plots of seven cents each on the 64 hectares of land acquired by the government along the Kalpetta bypass.

A major landslide struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on July 30 last year, almost completely decimating both areas, killing over 200 people, and injuring many others. PTI HMP HMP KH