Wayanad landslide: Mamata expresses sorrow over incident, will send two MPs to affected area

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Describing the landslide in Kerala's Wayanad as a "grave disaster," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her deep sorrow over the incident and extended her condolences to the families of the victims.

Banerjee said two Trinamool Congress MPs, Saket Gokhale and Sushmita Dev, would travel to the affected areas in the southern state to provide assistance and support to the families impacted by the disaster.

In a post on X, she said, "We are greatly perturbed by the news of the Wayanad landslides in Kerala. It is really a grave disaster. On humanitarian grounds, we are sending a team of two of our MPs, Saket Gokhale & Sushmita Dev, to visit the affected areas." The CM said the MPs will stay there for two days and extend full assistance and cooperation for the well-being of the suffering families.

The landslides, which occurred two days ago, claimed 177 lives and left over 200 injured, with the toll expected to rise as rescue operations continue. PTI SCH MNB