Wayanad landslide rescue mission a massive one, says Kerala CM Vijayan

Wayanad, Aug 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the rescue mission in landslides-hit Mundakkai region in Wayanad might take some more days and appointed a cabinet sub-committee comprising four ministers to coordinate the rescue efforts.

The four ministers will be camping in Wayanad, which witnessed landslides triggered by torrential rains resulting in 173 deaths so far, to coordinate the rescue efforts.

Vijayan, who met the media after an all-party meeting, praised the efforts of the rescue workers, especially the Indian Army, and said they did a commendable job.

The Chief Minister told the media that the Army representatives had apprised that all those who could be saved from the debris had been rescued.

"There are so many missing people. We have recovered so many bodies from many parts of the region. The rescue workers have recovered many bodies from the Chaliyar River. Many body parts were also recovered," the chief minister added.

He said the rescue attempt is not something that will be over in a few days.

"This rescue attempt is not something which can be resolved in a short period of time. As of now, 12 ministers are camping in Wayanad. Now the all-party meeting has decided that four ministers will camp here to coordinate the rescue operations," Vijayan said.

Vijayan said Revenue Minister, K Rajan, Forest Minister A K Saseendran, PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, and SC/ST Department Minister O R Kelu. will camp in the district.

The chief minister also said many people were still missing, and it was initially difficult to begin the search operations due to the massive accumulation of soil.

"Initially, it was not possible to take big machines for rescue operations. But now that the Army is completing the construction of the Bailey Bridge, the mission will be easier," Vijayan added.

When reporters asked about the rehabilitation of survivors, the chief minister said the victims would be taken care of.

"We have effectively rehabilitated such survivors earlier, too. We will continue the same," Vijayan said.

The chief minister asked the media to refrain from shooting and reporting from inside the relief camps.

He said the camps are presently housing numerous families, and privacy should be respected.

The chief minister said those, including reporters, who want to meet the families, can do so outside the camps, respecting the privacy of others.

After the press meet, Vijayan received cheques donated by various organisations to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

He is scheduled to visit the disaster-hit areas soon. PTI RRT RRT SS