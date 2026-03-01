Wayanad landslide survivors move into new homes as Kerala CM opens model township

Wayanad (Kerala), Mar 1 (PTI) Survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide got a fresh lease of life on Sunday as the Kerala government handed over new homes to 178 families among them.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the first phase of the Wayanad Model Township constructed at Elton Estate here, marking the end of a long period of displacement for the families who had been living in rented and temporary accommodation.

Vijayan dedicated the township, with all basic amenities, to the beneficiaries, describing it as a "testament to Kerala’s resolve to build back better”.

As part of the first phase, 178 houses were handed over to families whose homes were completely destroyed in the July 30, 2024 disaster.

The CM also distributed land titles to the beneficiaries.

He said five acres of land were acquired near Meppadi village to rehabilitate 13 Scheduled Tribe families who were left isolated after the disaster, and the land pattas for them were also handed over on the occasion.

Recalling the tragedy that claimed several lives, Vijayan paid homage to those who died in the landslides and said the ceremony was marked by both relief and painful memories of loved ones lost.

The township, being developed on land acquired under the Disaster Management Act, envisages rehabilitation of 410 families, he said.

According to current estimates, 402 families comprising 1,662 people will reside there upon completion.

Spread across five zones with 35 clusters, each cluster comprises eight to 20 houses built around a central green courtyard, with a 5.5-metre-wide internal road. Each family is allotted seven cents of land with individual pattas.

The project has been conceived not merely as a housing scheme but as a comprehensive rehabilitation initiative aimed at providing improved living conditions compared to what was lost, in line with the ‘Build Back Better’ principle of disaster recovery, Vijayan explained.

The township includes facilities such as a community hall, disaster shelter, football ground, disaster memorial, shops, material collection facility, check dam and water body, underground power distribution network, drainage system, and a 9.5-lakh-litre overhead water tank.

Each house is equipped with a 2 kW solar power plant for electricity generation.

Ten sewage treatment plants have been installed as part of the infrastructure, he said adding that the houses and public buildings have been constructed to withstand natural disasters, with reinforced concrete structures and scope for future vertical expansion.

The CM said the construction was completed despite various hurdles, hardships and negative campaigns.

Thousands of workers and officials were deployed with detailed planning and strict supervision to ensure timely execution.

Highlighting the relief measures undertaken during the time of the disaster, he said fully equipped camps were set up in the immediate aftermath, providing food, medical care and counselling.

A Cabinet sub-committee had camped in the district to oversee operations.

Vijayan pointed out that his government provided Rs 6,000 per month as house rent assistance to affected families, amounting to over Rs six crore so far.

Livelihood assistance totalling Rs 17.2 crore was disbursed, along with Rs 13 crore as relief assistance and Rs 1.3 crore as emergency aid for the survivors.

Assistance of Rs two crore was extended to 21 children who lost their parents, and 858 families continue to receive monthly food coupons worth Rs 1,000, he further said.

Vijayan noted that Rs 773.98 crore was contributed to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for Wayanad disaster victims.

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh contributed Rs 10 crore each, while Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan provided Rs 5 crore each, the CM explained.

The state also assumed responsibility for settling debts of disaster-hit families that amounted to Rs 18.75 crore, covering 1,620 loans availed by 555 beneficiaries across various banks, he said.

Slamming the union government, Vijayan alleged that repeated requests to the Centre for loan write-offs did not yield any response.

The Chief Minister said attempts were made to derail the rehabilitation process through misinformation and legal challenges, but the government remained steadfast.

“The Kerala model of compassion and solidarity, where people rise above differences to support one another, has once again drawn global attention,” he said, adding that the township stands as proof of the government’s determination to rebuild lives with dignity.

The Chief Minister assured that all the landslide survivors would be rehabilitated as part of the initiative before the next monsoon season and an action plan has already been completed in this regard.

Revenue Minister P Rajan, Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, MLAs and various other people's representatives and officials took part in the programme.