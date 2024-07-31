Wayanad landslide: Union minister George Kurien visits relief camps

New Delhi: The Central government is extending all possible help for relief and rescue works in landslides-hit Wayanad in Kerala, with Union minister George Kurien being present on ground zero, officials said here on Wednesday.

The tragic incident, which has claimed at least 132 lives, was debated in Parliament, as Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha accused the Kerala government of not heeding the advance warning of a possible natural calamity.

Government sources said Kurien has visited relief camps and coordinating efforts to help the large number of families displaced due to the landslides.

Kurien is one of the two Union ministers from Kerala, a state where the BJP won its maiden Lok Sabha seat in the recent polls.