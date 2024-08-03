Wayanad landslide victim’s body reaches Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 3 (PTI) The body of an Odisha doctor, who died in the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district two days after celebrating his birthday there, reached home on Saturday evening.

Dr Bishnu Prasad Chinara, his wife and two others - Dr Swadhi Panda and Sikruti Mohapatra - reached Wayanad on July 27 where Chinara celebrated his birthday.

They were asleep in the hotel when the devastating landslide swept them away at around 2 am on July 29, officials said.Panda is missing, while Chinara's wife and Mohaparta are under treatment in a hospital in the southern state.

Chinara's body was brought back to his home in Housing Board Colony in Cuttack Choudwar in a special ambulance.

His friends, relatives and others paid their last respects. His body is likely to be taken to Puri for cremation.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari had earlier said that the doctor's body was being brought by road as there was no direct flight from Kochi.

"We are in touch with the Kerala government and an Odia SRC official there," Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.