Wayanad landslides: 138 people missing according to draft list released by district administration

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 7 (PTI) As many as 138 people are missing following the massive landslides that hit this north Kerala district more than a week ago, according to the initial figures released by the local administration on Wednesday.

The draft list of 138 missing people was prepared based on ration cards and voter records of the disaster-hit areas, the district administration said in a release.

"The list of missing people was prepared after collating the official records held by Gram Panchayat, ICDS, District Education Office, Labor Office, District Disaster Management Authority etc.," it said.

The names of those living in the camps, with relatives or admitted in hospitals and those whose deaths were confirmed were also removed from the list, it said.

The district administration said that it was the first draft and the public can check it and inform the authorities if they have information about those missing.

Further changes will be made to the list based on information received and verifications carried out, the administration said in the release.

"The draft list will be available on the official website https://wayanad.gov.in/ of the district administration, on the social media accounts of the district collector etc. and on the notice boards of the collectorate etc.," it said.

The public can give information on the phone number 8078409770 regarding the list of missing persons, it added.

Meanwhile, the search for those missing from the landslides-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas continued for the ninth day with 1,026 personnel from various forces, including the army and navy, over 500 volunteers and heavy machinery being deployed there.

The number of deaths resulting from the devastating landslides in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad on July 30 has increased to 226. PTI HMP HMP KH