Wayanad landslides: CPI(M) seeks donations for relief work

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The CPI(M) Politburo on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the victims of the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad and called for donations to help in the relief work.

"The devastating landslide disaster in Wayanad has claimed almost 200 lives, injured hundreds and led to a huge loss in property. The LDF (Left Democratic Front) government in Kerala is striving its utmost to rush relief and help in the rehabilitation of families. The CPI(M) and mass organisations in Kerala are also involved in relief work," it said in a statement.

"It is essential to express solidarity with the affected families in Kerala in their hour of distress and to extend our support in the relief efforts," it added.

The CPI(M) said a special fund -- the Wayanad Relief Fund -- was being set up at the CPI(M) Central Committee Office in Delhi and appealed for donations.

The fund's bank details will be publicly announced shortly.

As many as 167 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the massive landslides that hit the northern Kerala district of Wayanad on Tuesday, with the numbers expected to increase as rescuers unearth debris, the district administration said. PTI AO SZM