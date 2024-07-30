Wayanad landslides: Heavy engineering equipment, rescue dog teams airlifted; ICG mobilises relief teams

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Heavy engineering equipment and rescue dog teams are being airlifted and disaster relief teams have been dispatched by the Indian Coast Guard to provide aid and succour to people after a series of landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala's Wayanad district early Tuesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 93 people have died and around 128 were injured in the massive landslides in the northern Wayanad district, leaving behind a trail of destruction and despair.

"As tragic disaster struck at Wayanad in wee hours today, Indian Armed Forces swung into immediate action and 300 Military personnel were moved forthwith to commence rescue operations. During the day, additional columns of Army, Naval teams and helicopters from Air Force were mobilised to assist the rescue and relief efforts.

"All out efforts are underway as additional troops, heavy engineering equipment, Rescue Dog teams and other essential relief stores are being airlifted by Service aircrafts from Trivendrum, Bengaluru and Delhi," the Office of the Raksha Mantri said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, his office also said in a post on X that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to take stock of rescue and relief works being undertaken by the Army units in landslide-hit Wayanad.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry in a statement said the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) district HQ (Kerala & Mahe) and ICG station Beypore dispatched disaster relief teams (DRT) on Tuesday to the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

"The DRT comprising highly trained ICG personnel and dedicated medical team have been mobilised to provide immediate relief and support to the communities impacted by the disaster," it said.

The teams are equipped with essential disaster relief materials such as rubber inflatable boats for rescue operations, diesel-driven pumps to manage water and drainage issues, life jackets for safety, raincoats and gum boots for personnel protection in adverse weather conditions and other earth-clearing implements for clearing debris and accessing affected areas, the statement said.

"The ICG also dispatched food materials, drinking water and other essential supplies to support the affected population. The distribution of these supplies is being coordinated with the district disaster management team to ensure efficient aid delivery. ICG is working closely with local authorities to mitigate the impact of this disaster," it added. PTI KND AS AS