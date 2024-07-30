Wayanad landslides: Karnataka providing all necessary cooperation for rescue and relief, says CM

Bengaluru, Jul 30 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that all necessary cooperation is being provided by the state government for rescue and relief operations in neighbouring Kerala's Wayanad, which has been devastated by landslides.

The chief minister has deputed two senior IAS officers to coordinate with Kerala state authorities in these operations.

The trail of destruction and despair left behind by the landslides in Wayanad has killed at least 93 people and injured 128.

The chief minister, currently on a tour in New Delhi, issued a press statement saying that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in Bengaluru and teams of the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) of the Army have been sent to assist in the rescue and relief efforts in Wayanad.

One officer from MEG, along with two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 70 personnel of various ranks, have already departed for Wayanad in 15 vehicles carrying rescue and relief supplies, he said, additionally, two more officers, four JCOs, and 100 army personnel equipped with necessary equipment will depart in 40 vehicles.

To facilitate swift movement of these teams and relief material transport vehicles to Wayanad, instructions have been issued to allow unrestricted passage through the Green Corridor at the Bandipur Check Post, he added.

Further stating that the Government of Karnataka is in constant touch with the disaster management authorities of the Government of Kerala and is providing necessary assistance, the CM said, "Moreover, Deputy Commissioners of border districts Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are also extending appropriate support." Medical aid, hospital facilities, and buses to transport the injured are ready and positioned in H D Kote, he said. The Chamarajanagar district administration has initiated a helpline to assist citizens who frequently travel to Wayanad from the district border.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in landslides in Wayanad, Siddaramaiah earlier in the day said Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to the neighbouring state.

"Deeply saddened by the catastrophic floods in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to Kerala in this challenging time. Let's stand united and strong," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

The chief minister himself is closely monitoring the situation and has directed officials to provide all possible support to the rescue and relief operations in Wayanad, the statement from his office said.

Further, for the coordination of rescue and relief efforts in Wayanad, senior IAS officers P C Jaffer and Dilish Sasi have been deputed, it said.

The chief minister also said that preliminary reports of Kannadigas being stranded in Wayanad have been received, and assured that every effort will be made to rescue them.

He also shared the Chamarajanagar DC office helpline numbers: 08226-223163, 08226-223161, 08226-223160, and WhatsApp number: 97409 42901. PTI KSU KH