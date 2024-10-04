Wayanad landslides: Kerala HC asks Centre, NDMA to initiate steps to provide relief funds to state

Kochi, Oct 4 (PTI) Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to initiate steps to provide relief funds to the state in connection with the July 30 Wayanad landslides.

During a hearing in connection with the disaster which claimed over 200 lives and left many missing, the high court asked the state government to provide the criteria used for preparing the estimate for the disaster relief.

The court sought the response of the Centre on its stand on providing relief funds to the state. It asked the Additional Solicitor General to file a report within two weeks.

The amicus curiae in the meanwhile, told the court that the union government has not given any sort of assistance till date to the state in connection with the Wayanad disaster.

In the disaster that directly affected the areas of Punchirimmattam, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Attamala, 231 lives were lost, and 47 individuals were reported missing.

A total of 145 houses were completely destroyed, while 170 were partially damaged. Two hundred forty houses have become uninhabitable, and 183 houses were swept away. In the light of scientific studies, it has been found that there are even more houses that are uninhabitable.

The total loss in Meppadi, including those related to shops, vehicles, agriculture, and livestock, amounts to at least Rs 1,200 crore, the government has said. Currently, 794 families who survived the disaster in Meppadi are living in rental houses, it added.