Wayanad landslides: Tribal communities safe, say officials

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 5 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday said the families of the tribal communities of Wayanad, which was recently hit by devastating landslides on July 30, were safe and were staying in relief camps arranged by the SC/ST department.

Currently, 47 tribal community members, including children, are in various relief camps under the state government.

All the tribal families in the region have survived the landslides that hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad, officials said.

"The four families from Erattukund hamlet will be rehabilitated. Even though the officials tried to take them to camps near Meppadi, the families expressed interest in remaining at Attamala camp inside the forest," a state government release said.

It also said food, clothes and medicines for them will be made available at the camp itself.

The six-member family, which was rescued from deep inside the forest near Soochipara waterfalls, was also in the camp at Attamala, officials said.

"Steps are being taken to provide necessary government documents, including ID cards and others, for the children," the release said.

The six-member family, which includes four toddlers aged one to four, was rescued by a four-member forest team after undertaking a dangerous trek lasting over ten hours. PTI RRT RRT SS