Wayanad: Local Congress leader dies by suicide

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 12 (PTI) A local Congress leader under investigation in connection with a case against another party member allegedly died by suicide on Friday, police said.

According to police, Jose Nelledam, a member of the Mullankolli grama panchayat in this high-range district, allegedly consumed poison, inflicted injuries on his wrists, and then jumped into a pond near his home at Bhoothanamkunnu.

Locals rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way, an officer of Pulpally police station said.

Inquest proceedings are underway, and further steps will follow, police added.

The incident occurred while Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was visiting her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Police said Nelledam was being investigated in connection with a criminal case recently registered against another local Congress leader, Thankachan.

According to them, Thankachan had been in jail for 17 days before being acquitted by a subordinate court based on the police’s final report. PTI COR HMP SSK