Wayanad LS bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi leads by over 55,000 votes

Wayanad: Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended her lead by over 55,000 votes after nearly two hours of counting of the ballots polled in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala, according to the Election Commission.

However, TV channel reports showed Priyanka in the lead by over 70,000 votes.

According to figures released by the EC at around 9.50 am, Priyanka received 86,303 votes with LDF's Sathyan Mokeri at second with 26,245 and BJP's Navya Haridas third with 16,223.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first.

The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.

The bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was held on November 13.

Of the 16 candidates who contested, the main contenders are Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, a political veteran, and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.