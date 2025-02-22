Wayanad mural raises awareness about disaster preparedness

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) A three-day mural painting event was organised here to convey essential information on disaster preparedness.

Organised by Humane World for Animals India (formerly Humane Society International/India) in collaboration with Fireflies NGO, the event was supported by the District Disaster Management Authority and the Animal Husbandry Department, Wayanad, a press release said on Saturday.

The wall paintings were created at two locations; the Animal Husbandry Department office and the E K Nayanar Memorial Community Hall.

A team of about 20 artists volunteered from various parts of Kerala and collaborated to create vibrant murals illustrating key disaster preparedness measures, the release added.

These murals highlighted crucial practices such as preparing emergency medical kits for animals in advance, keeping animals untied during emergencies, identifying evacuation routes, and implementing other preventive measures.

The initiative was attended by residents, school children, and community members, who engaged with the artwork and its message on disaster preparedness, the release said.